The Ligue 1 side needed a late goal from former Interista Rolando to send their 1500 fans into raptures. 2-0 up after the first leg over Red Bull Salzburg, the Phocéens lost their lead to the adventurous Austrians in the second leg, only for Rolando to net the key goal in extra time.

We can see them celebrating in the dressing room, Florian Thauvin (who has netted 20 Ligue 1 goals this season) later saying that he had “nearly lost his voice” and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta speaking to journalists with tears in his eyes.



