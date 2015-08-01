Video: Mertens celebrates Napoli goal vs Roma by pretending to urinate like a dog
04 March at 16:30Napoli star Dries Mertens scored a brace in Napoli’s away game against Roma. The Belgian striker netted the opener in the first half and celebrated by crawling over to the corner flag and lifting his leg like a urinating dog. AS Roma fans did not take Mertens’ celebration very well as they whistled the Belgium star after his celebration. Mertens’ brace means the Napoli star has now scored 18 Serie A goals, only one less than current leading scorers Gonzalo Higuain and Edin Dzeko who have 19. Napoli are enjoying a two-goal lead at the Olimpico with 20 minutes left to be played.
La sobria esultanza di #Mertens #RomaNapoli #SerieApic.twitter.com/gDfreeOrWt— Mauro Cossu (@maurocossu90) March 4, 2017
