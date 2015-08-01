Napoli star Dries Mertens scored a brace in Napoli’s away game against Roma. The Belgian striker netted the opener in the first half andAS Roma fans did not take Mertens’ celebration very well as they whistled the Belgium star after his celebration. Mertens’ brace means the Napoli star has now scored 18 Serie A goals, only one less than current leadingwho have 19. Napoli are enjoying a two-goal lead at the Olimpico with 20 minutes left to be played.