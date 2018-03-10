Lionel Messi has just posted the very first picture of his third son Ciro. The Argentinean star took to social media to post a picture of his child’s little hand and added a message in Spanish to claim that ‘it all went well’.As previously revealed, Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo decided to name their third son Ciro.“Welcome Ciro”, Messi wrote in his Instagram post.“Thanks god everything went well, both him and his mum are feeling well, we are super happy!”Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo do already have two sons: Thiago and Mateo