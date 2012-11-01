Matchday Five of La Liga provided us with another

​With Eibar looking dangerous at the Camp Nou, the Argentine played a key role in downing the Basque side early by scoring a penalty on 21 minutes.

As you can see from the video below, he went on to add another three magical goals, dazzling with a series of dribbles and one-twos, contributing his 28th hat-trick (or better) in Liga play for the Catalans. Cristiano Ronaldo has 32.

Despite losing Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona played well, allowing Messi to overtake the 300 goals mark for his club at the Camp Nou. He’s scored nine of the seventeen goals that Barca have netted this season.

The Argentine is now nine goals ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will only return to the pitch tomorrow as Real Betis travel to the Santiago Bernabeu.

This game was reminiscent of his four-goal special against Arsenal, which goes back to the 2010 Champions League, when the Blaugrana came out 4-0 winners.








