Here is the Video that Messi posted on Instagram:

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm Un post condiviso da Leo Messi (@leomessi) in data: 2 Ago 2017 alle ore 06:05 PDT

Neymar is leaving FC Barcelona to join PSG. Lionel Messi said farewell on Instagram as he posted a video montage of their time together over the past few seasons. Messi also wrote: " It was a pleasure to have had you as a teammate. All the best as you are now set to live a new chapter in your life". PSG will seemingly dish out close to 450 million euros to have Neymar with them (transfer fee, bonuses and salary).