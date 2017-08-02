Watch: Messi says farewell to Neymar as he is set to join Psg
02 August at 23:02Neymar is leaving FC Barcelona to join PSG. Lionel Messi said farewell on Instagram as he posted a video montage of their time together over the past few seasons. Messi also wrote: " It was a pleasure to have had you as a teammate. All the best as you are now set to live a new chapter in your life". PSG will seemingly dish out close to 450 million euros to have Neymar with them (transfer fee, bonuses and salary).
Here is the Video that Messi posted on Instagram:
