Watch Messi score his first ever goal against Chelsea
20 February at 22:25
Just when it seemed as though Chelsea were going to take a one goal advantage to the Camp Nou next month, a huge defensive error gifted Barcelona an equaliser and a precious away goal to take back to Spain.
The significance of the goal is that although it was scored by Lionel Messi, it was the Argentine’s first goal against the West London side in his career after failing to find the target on eight previous occasions.
Lionel Messi Goal-Chelsea vs Barcelona 1-1 2018: https://t.co/7hNiVikfHN via @YouTube— Sports Up-To-date (@SPORTSKING143) February 20, 2018
