Milan have made a lightening start against SPAL this afternoon, taking the lead after just two minutes in Ferrara.



It was young striker Patrick Cutrone that put the Rossoneri ahead, getting his head on the end of an inviting cross from Suso.



This will be a huge tonic for boss Gennaro Gattuso who has seen a vast improvement in his side in recent weeks after replacing Vincenzo Montella.



Milan has a superb record against today’s opponents and could not have asked for a better start.