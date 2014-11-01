You can watch his Panenka goal right here :

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Has now scored 40 goals in all competitions for Dortmund this season, his best ever return in a single campaign — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 27, 2017

We all love a 'Panenka'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a nice chip goal for Borussia Dortmund as they won the German cup by a 2-1 score over Eintracht Frankfurt. Dembele had opened the scoring but ex-Fiorentina man Rebic tied it up at one. Aubameyang stepped up in the second half as he scored a panenka penalty kick to allow his team to win the German cup. Let's not forget that Aubameyang will likely be leaving Dortmund this summer as Milan, PSG and Real Madrid all have interest in him.