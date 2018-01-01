Models from across the world lined up for penalty kicks to prove which country has the best models/footballers. We’d like to imagine the winner took home the “Slashy” award.Competitors representing Italy, Spain, France, Sweden, and other nations shortened their shirts, hiked up their shorts, and kicked with all their might in a bid to outdo one another.As for the goalkeeper, perhaps Joe Hart could request this job for his next loan spell from Manchester City.