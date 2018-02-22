Morata got the big chance in the 55th minute, as Kante's brilliant pass left the Spaniard with only the goalkeeper to beat. Morata did everything right, sprinting past the last defender and getting a good touch on the ball. However, the striker failed to get his shot on target from close range.

He was later on substituted as Hazard replaced him. When on the bench, you could see Morata's frustration, as shown in the video below. Fortunately for Chelsea, they won the game 2-1.

Alvaro Morata is certainly not enjoying the best of times at Chelsea, having missed yet another great chance. This time against Burnley away from home.