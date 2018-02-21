Watch: Morata steals Pedro's car keys
21 February at 22:20Chelsea took on FC Barcelona last night in the UEFA Champions league as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a very entertaining game as Willian gave Antonio Conte's team the lead but Lionel Messi then tied the game up at one late in the game. After the game, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata pulled a prank on Pedro as he "stole" his car keys. You can view the prank on Fox Sports as well as in our gallery section. FC Barcelona are now viewed as the favorites to progress in this tie. The return leg will be played at the Camp Nou in a few weeks time...
