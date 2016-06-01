José Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been involved in a short but intense scuffle during the quarter-final FA Cup clash betweenat Stamford Bridge. It is known that the Portuguese and the Italian tactician are not on good terms at all.After that game Mourinho reproached Conte telling him that he shouldn’t have heavily celebrate the win in order not to humiliate ManU. Looks like the duo still remembers what happened a few months ago.