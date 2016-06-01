Watch: Mourinho and Conte involved in scuffle during Chelsea-Man Utd
13 March at 22:15José Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been involved in a short but intense scuffle during the quarter-final FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. It is known that the Portuguese and the Italian tactician are not on good terms at all. This is their second direct meeting after that Conte’s Chelsea hammered the Red Devils at the beginning of the season through a stunning 4-0 win in Premier League. After that game Mourinho reproached Conte telling him that he shouldn’t have heavily celebrate the win in order not to humiliate ManU. Looks like the duo still remembers what happened a few months ago.
#FACup #CheManUtd nel frattempo #Conte da del #tremon a #Mourinho @juventibus, #jvtblive va bene comunque stasera? pic.twitter.com/QfXBdhqS4M— Fabio Giambò (@FabioGiambo) March 13, 2017
