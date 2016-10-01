Watch: Mourinho berates Pogba during Man Utd’s defeat to Spurs
01 February at 12:05Manchester United’s 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last night has cast further doubt over the ability of José Mourinho’s team to compete with runaway leaders Manchester City in the long-term.
The Red Devils remain in second place, though many of their fans are growing tired of their side’s underwhelming performances. The relationship between the aforementioned Portuguese coach and one of his star players – Paul Pogba – is also being called into question after the pair had a rather heated discussion on the sidelines. The Frenchman was replaced by Marouane Fellaini shortly afterwards.
LOL Mourinho is not here for your backchat #Pogba. You don't do as you're told OFF you come. pic.twitter.com/TW4kTA1TL2— #FootyOnTop (@DDFootyFactory) February 1, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
