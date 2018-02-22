Watch: Mourinho gets angry with journalist at press conference

Manchester United boss José Mourinho was clearly not happy for the Red Devils’ Champions League elimination at hands of Sevilla.



Although the Special One had told TVs after the final whistle that Manchester United’s Champions League elimination ‘is not a drama’, Mourinho seemed to be much more disappointed when he held the classic post-match press conference.



When a Spanish journalist asked him his thoughts on the season of Manchester United, Mourinho replied: “Is this an interesting issue in Spain? I don’t think so.”



The translator close to Mourinho tried to mediate and give explanation to what happened but Moruinho refused to reply.



Watch his reaction in the video below taken by Mundo Deportivo.

