José Mourinho has accidentally spoiled Diego Maradona’s secret to look taller. The duo took a few pictures alongside Usain Bolt yesterday and the Special One posted some of them on his official Instagram account. Scrolling the pictures posted by the Manchester United manager on the popular social media we can see one with Maradona using a case to look taller than what he actually is. Mou surely didn’t do it on purpose but the picture has become viral on social media and it’s pretty funny to see.

