Watch: Nainggolan drinks and smokes during New Year party

AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is in hot water after he was seen drinking and dancing at New Year’s party.



Nainggolan is known to lead a very flamboyant life off the pitch and in a recent video that he himself posted on Instagram, the Belgian was seen drinking alcohol in a New Year’s Party yesterday. What makes it all the more embarrassing is the fact that it the midfielder himself who posted it instead of someone else.



Watch the video below:







The Bellgian midfielder has apologized for his behaviour through Instagram: "I' sorry for what happened last night, you know I oike to have fun with friends but I think I went a bit too far yesterday night. I am sorry because I was not a good example, I am sorry for what I did and what I said. Sempre Forza Roma."

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)