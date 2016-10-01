Watch Chelsea target Nainggolan put Roma ahead thanks to a great volley goal !

Radja Nainngolan was at it again today in Roma's Coppa Italia game versus Sampdoria as he scored a wonderful volley kick goal to put Spalletti's Roma ahead 1-0. Roma are currently leading Sampdoria 1-0 at half-time as this was a big goal for them.



Roma are currently second in the Serie A standings as they will be hoping to do well in the Coppa Italia as well.



You can watch Nainggolan's great effort right here bellow :



