Diego Armando Maradona has returned to Napoli to take part to a show which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the victory of Napoli’s last scudetto tonight, a historic title that the Argentinian widely contributed to achieve.



Visits of Diego Armando Maradona in Italy are not very common as the former Napoli star has had many controversies with Italy’s tax office. The former footballer is reportedly due to pay over € 40 million in overdue taxes.







​Despite his problems with the Italian tax, Maradona remains a hero for every Napoli fan given what he achieved for the club during his glorious days as a footballer. On the day of his return in Naples, electronic banners placed at every bus stop of the city show a welcome back greeting message that simply reads ‘Ben tornado Diego’, Welcome back, Diego!

