Watch Napoli's Insigne dedicate his goal to Milik after mix-up with Zielinski

Napoli are currently playing against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions league as Lorenzo Insigne scored the lone goal of the game so far (1-0 HT). He dedicated his goal to MIlik who suffered another torn ACL this past week. Let's not forget that the Polish striker had injured his left knee last season which forced him to miss the entire season. He will now have to stay wawy from the pitch for at least another 6 months or so. There was a mix-up between Insigne and Zielinski at first as the young polish midfielder handed him his own shirt. Everything was then corrected as Insigne payed tribute to Milik! You can view Insigne's goal dedication by clicking on our gallery zone bellow.









