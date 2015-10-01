Napoli starhas signed a contract extension with Napoli, the club have announced through their official website. Insigne’s new contract is set to expire in June 2022 and his new salary is in the region ofInsigne has then become Napoli’s best paid player.“My dream has come true”, Insigne said after signing his new contract.“I’ve grown in this club and I am proud of this day, I am proud to have extended my stay here for the next five years.winning important trophies. The club deserve to win and Napli fans also deserve to celebrate trophies.”