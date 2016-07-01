NBA legend Gary Payton is in Italy at the moment where he is attending a few events organized by the NBA. The former playmaker of Seattle SuperSonics, Milwakee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtic and Miami Heats won one NBA title in his career and two golden Olympic Medals with USA national team. During one of these events Payton was gifted a personalized black-and-white Juventus shirt. Check out the picture below taken from Juventus’ official Twitter account.