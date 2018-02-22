Watch: New Real Madrid signing shows why he’s worth €45 million

Real Madrid completed the signing of Vinicius Junior last summer. The Merengues invested € 45 million to welcome the player’s services in 2019 and yesterday night the Flamengo star showed his worth scoring a stunning brace against Emele.



Flamengo were 1-0 down when Vinicuis Junior entered the pitch to replace Everton Ribeiro in the second half and a few minutes later he scored the brace that allowed his side to take the three points home.



Watch both goals in the video below:

