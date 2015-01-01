Neymar’s record breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain is a step closer after the Brazilian superstar arrived in Dubai where it’s believed he will undergo a medical ahead of joining the French side in a €220M deal.



As the football world continues to come to terms with the figures involved in the deal which will shake the game to its very foundations, Neymar posted a video of himself looking relaxed with friends after touching down in the Middle-East.



