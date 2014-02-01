After reports emerged a short while ago that Brazilian superstar Neymar had been involved in a training ground incident with new Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo, comes actual footage of the incident. The mood within the squad is not good right now with players reported to be telling the Brazilian superstar to his mind up over a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.



This morning’s events in the US, as Barca prepare for Saturday evening’s Clasico clash with Real, will do nothing to dampen the flames in what already seems like a volatile situation at the club.

