Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has caused a furor on social media after appearing in a photograph wearing a Flamengo shirt, one of the biggest club sides in Brazil.

In this particular case, however, Paris Saint-Germain fans may rest easy, and be relatively sure that this is no more than a case of April Fool’s.

The team in question? Flamengo, a Brazilian side that Neymar had once promised he would play for. That was back in the day when he was with Santos, however.

Friend David Brazil shared the picture online, prompting some angry responses.

Neymar has been at the centre of quite the transfer speculation, with rumours that he is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain, and wants to move to Real Madrid.

That said, the 222 million signing responded to the speculation by saying that it didn’t really bother him.

“I came to Paris to make history, I'm calm.”

“Rumors about Real Madrid? I can not do anything to make them disappear.”



Here is the picture...