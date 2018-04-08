Neymar shared a strange social media message with Leo Messi yesterday night. Just before midnight, the Brazilian ace posted a picture where he smiles alongside his former team-mate, apparently during a party held in Barcelona when both players were playing for the blaugrana.Neymar has also shared a message in Portuguese, here’s the translation: “When my friend @leomessi and I join, great things happen! I already told you enough! Stay tuned!”Although the main reason behind Neymar's social media message is still unclear, the picture confirms that the duo are still on very good terms despite Neymar’s Psg move in the summer.The Brazilian reportedly left Barcelona due to the presence of Leo Messi in the team. The Argentinean, in fact, would prevent Neymar from winning any personal trophy in his career and that reportedly led Neymar to leave Barcelona to become Psg’s main star.