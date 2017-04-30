"Eu to aqui hein" Hahahah. Amo esse menino Un post condiviso da @neymarjr_forever11 in data: 30 Apr 2017 alle ore 09:42 PDT

Un post condiviso da @neymarjr_forever11 in data: 30 Apr 2017 alle ore 07:13 PDT

Un post condiviso da @neymarjr_forever11 in data: 30 Apr 2017 alle ore 18:08 PDT

Un post condiviso da @neymarjr_forever11 in data: 30 Apr 2017 alle ore 18:30 PDT

Barcelona star Neymar will spend the next two days in London as Luis Enrique has decided to give his players two days off from trainings with the blaugrana who will return to action on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been pictures by some of his friends travelling alongside him and his sister Rafaella.The Brazilian arrived in London today flying in his private jet alongside his friends and her sister. Manchester United and Chelsea are being linked with a summer move for Neymar who, however, has aNeymar’s trip to London seems to have nothing to do with transfer negotiations.