Watch: Neymar spotted in London as Luis Enrique gives Barcelona players two days off
01 May at 16:34Barcelona star Neymar will spend the next two days in London as Luis Enrique has decided to give his players two days off from trainings with the blaugrana who will return to action on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been pictures by some of his friends travelling alongside him and his sister Rafaella. Neymar loves London and usually travels to the English capital when he has time. The Brazilian arrived in London today flying in his private jet alongside his friends and her sister. Manchester United and Chelsea are being linked with a summer move for Neymar who, however, has a € 200 million release clause included in his contract with the blaugrana. Neymar’s trip to London seems to have nothing to do with transfer negotiations.
