Breaking: AC Milan announce the signing of Kalinic, squad number revealed
22 August at 12:30Nikola Kalinic has just arrived at the headquarters of AC Milan to complete his move to the San Siro. The Croat is set to join the rossoneri in a € 25 million move. The Serie A giants will pay € 5 million for the player’s loan move plus € 20 million as an obligation to buy. The rossoneri will pay this last fee at the end of the season. Our reporter in Milan has filmed the arrival of Kalinic at the club’s headquarters. The former Fiorentina star had his medical with AC Milan yesterday and will wear the no.7 shirt this season.
Ecco #Kalinic a Casa #Milan con i tifosi pic.twitter.com/QNhsjB7HXH— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 22, 2017
The rossoneri have also announced the signing of the Croatian striker who has signed a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.
"AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina ACF on a loan deal with obligation to buy. The player has penned a 4-year contract through to 30 June 2021", the rossoneri announced through their official website.
