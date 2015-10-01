Barcelona have more reason to fume than most after this weekend’s action.

The Catalans saw what appeared to be a perfectly valid goal be chalked off by referees in their 1-1 draw with Valencia.

A win would have given the Catalans a seven-point lead over second place, which would have been another step in the right direction towards winning La Liga.

Having dominated possession, Barca saw Lionel Messi’s attempt from outside the box be somehow bobbled by Neto (formerly of Juventus) under his legs and past the goalline. The Brazilian was able to turn and swipe the ball away, enough to make it appear like it may have been cleared off the line.

The footage below, however, quite clearly shows that the ball had entered the goal.

La Liga will only be introducing VAR next year, while Serie A has already done so, along with goal-line technology, something which would have easily made up for this refereeing mistake.