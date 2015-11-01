Watch on-loan Inter striker Gabigol turn on the magic once again for Santos
19 February at 11:40
Since returning to his Brazil, striker Gabigol is back in the goals for Santos. The 21-year-old, who is still owned by Inter despite a disastrous spell in Italy, scored the decisive goal in his team’s 1-0 win at the weekend.
Gabigol will remain in his homeland until the end of the year when he hopes to make his move permanent. With more moments of magic like this, Inter fans will regret not seeing the best of a player who has so much potential.
É clássico? Tem GOL!— Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) February 18, 2018
Vamos juntos irmãos, feliz demais por essa linda vitória @santosfc #VaiPraCimaDeles #Paulistão2018 pic.twitter.com/Uqs2ZYhre1
Go to comments