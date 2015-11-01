Since returning to his Brazil, striker Gabigol is back in the goals for Santos. The 21-year-old, who is still owned by Inter despite a disastrous spell in Italy, scored the decisive goal in his team’s 1-0 win at the weekend.



Gabigol will remain in his homeland until the end of the year when he hopes to make his move permanent. With more moments of magic like this, Inter fans will regret not seeing the best of a player who has so much potential.



