Arsene Wenger has expressed the desire to stay at the Emirates.

Things have gotten very heated in North London, with fans in open revolt after the Gunners were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich by an aggregate score of 10-2.

The Emirates side earned a small consolation by beating Lincoln at the weekend in the FA Cup quarter-finals, the 5-0 scoreline enough to earn the Gunners passage to the semi-finals.

This seems to have reassured Wenger somewhat. Before the game, he said that he wasn’t sure how long he had left.

“Let’s not talk about me too much because that has happened a lot recently,”

“I have shown in my life that I try to serve this club with complete commitment and I will do that as long as I am here.

“How long? I don’t know at the moment. I have shown a lot of loyalty and

“People talk and talk and talk, it doesn’t mean they talk truth. We have to deal with that and perform on the football pitch. We let people talk and show them what we are about.

“When I have a problem I try to just sort it out. I am competitive and always focused on solving the problems I face. Sometimes, the size of the problem is bigger, but there are always problems.”

my preference is here. I focus on my job. I always do that. I let other people judge my performances.