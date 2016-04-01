Watch out Juve and Inter, Psg are also after a Fiorentina rising star

It is not a secret that Juventus and Inter both like Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi a lot but they aren't the only ones. The young Italian offensive player's future is in doubt as he still hasn't renewed his contract with Fiorentina. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG are also strongly following him as his solid performances haven't gone unnoticed. With Angel Di Maria possibly leaving the club this summer, PSG like Bernardeschi a lot as a potential replacement.



Bernardeschi has appeared in 41 games so far for la Viola as he scored 14 goals and added 5 assists. His current contract will be expiring in 2019 so this is why Fiorentina have to make a decision quickly. PSG haven't had the best of seasons as they were eliminated from the UCL and did not win the French Ligue 1 title as Monaco won it for the first time in a while. It will be a very hot summer for Bernardeschi as he has to decide his future soon...