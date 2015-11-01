Watch out Juve, many big clubs are after Verratti
24 March at 10:30Marco Verratti's future has been a very hot topic of late as many big clubs are lining up a summer move for him. PSG's management have said on numerous occasions that Verratti isn't going anywhere but his agent has been fuelling the transfer rumors. According to ESPN, many clubs will be after him including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid just to name a few.
Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich and Antonio Conte's Chelsea would also be after him as they both like the Italian midfielder very much so. Juventus as well as Inter and Milan are teams that have also been linked to Verratti in the past. Will PSG sell him? They are not in need of money and it will likely take a huge amount of money for them to budge. Having said this, PSG have already lost Ibrahimovic last summer and after their UCL elimination to PSG, losing Verratti might be too big of a blow to cope with.
In any case, this coming summer will be very heated for PSG and their star midfielder Marco Verratti.
