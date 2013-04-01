‘Watch out’: Juventus-Milan referee receives threats after late penalty decision
21 March at 19:10Davide Massa was the referee who awarded a controversial late penalty in Juventus’ 2-1 over AC Milan two weeks ago. Following his controversial talk, Massa has received death threats and Police is investigating the case, La Stampa (via ilbianconero) reports.
The Italian paper claims a threat letter has been sent at Imperia’s referee headquarters, which is the section Davide Massa belongs to. The referee has also received threat telephone calls mentioning his family and his private life which means the responsible of these disgraceful actions is or are person/people who know Massa’s private life very well.
Police is investigating and the threat letter has been taken in order to look at possible DNA evidences. La Stampa fails to reveal any further details regarding the content of the letter and the calls but says Massa has been told to ‘watch out’.
The Italian referee could be put under 24/7 surveillance for the next few weeks until the Police has found out who the responsible for the threats is.
Go to comments