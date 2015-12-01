Watch : Paulo Dybala scores a beauty for Juventus against Atalanta

Paulo Dybala has been having a difficult time this season as he has had many injuries which hasn't allowed him to be very consistant but he now seems ready to start again. In today's game between Juventus and Atalanta in the Coppa Italia, Dybala scored a beauty to give Juventus the lead (they are now up by two goals to nothing at half-time). He also assisted Mandzukic's goal too.



You can watch Dybala's great goal right here :



