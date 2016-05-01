Watch: Paulo Dybla destroys two opponents with incredible skill
26 August at 18:32Juventus star Paulo Dybala has absolutely destroyed two of his Genoa opponents in the first half of Juve’s Marassi clash against the ‘Grifone’. The Argentinean star managed to release the pressure in defence with a stunning skill which helped the bianconeri to take the pressure out of defence and start a counter-attacking action. Check out Dybala’s skill in the video below. Juventus are 2-1 down in the first half. You can follow the live updates of the game here.
#Dybala #GenoaJuventus pic.twitter.com/kKcIzNtSoT— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) August 26, 2017
