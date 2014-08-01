Watch: Pedro scores absolute screamer as Chelsea secure all three points against Everton
30 April at 17:00Chelsea star Pedro netted a crucial goal for Chelsea in the Blues’ 3-0 away win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. The Goodison Park’s clash was a vital one for Chelsea to keep second-placed Tottenham well distanced in the Premier League table. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will play against Arsenal in 30 minutes but thanks to today’s away win to Everton, Chelsea are now enjoying a seven-point lead over the Spurs who have one match in hand. Chelsea managed to secure the three points today thanks to this marvellous goal scored by Pedro in the 66th minute. Chelsea fans wonder whether this will be the decisive strike for their second Premier League title in the last two years.
Pedro !!!! #EVECHE #TakeABow Everton 0:1 Chelsea #Pedro #BlueIsTheColor pic.twitter.com/yo0fULgILT— Adrian Szlaga (@szelinio) April 30, 2017
GOAL ⚽️ @Everton 0-1 @ChelseaFC #EVECHE @premierleague What a Goal from #Pedro #Eu #NYC #Scotland pic.twitter.com/pWQCt3g80F— TYM (@TYM_Updates) April 30, 2017
