Watch Pellegri's goal right here :

Con 16 años, Pietro Pellegri marcó su primer gol en la era profesional. Es el primero en hacerlo nacido en el 2001. pic.twitter.com/3asWTy9cJ6 — Toque Al Toque (@_TATVideos) May 28, 2017

Pellegri scored a huge goal for himself today as the youngster beat Chelsea and United target Kostas Manolas to the ball and scored his first ever Serie A goal for Genoa. The youngster becomes the first ever 2001 born player to score a Serie A goal (a day after Kean became the first Millennial to score in the Serie A). Moments later, Dzeko tied the game up at one as this is how it currently stands.