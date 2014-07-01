When Benvento goalkeeper Alberto Brigonoli netted the equalizer in the last minute of Benevento-AC Milan, Inter were warming up at the San Siro ahead of their home clash against Chievo Verona. Inter players knew something huge had happened in Benevento when the San Siro crowd started to sing a song to celebrate the unlikely hero of Benevento-Milan.When Inter star Perisic knew about Benevento equalizer, he reacted with a huge smile showing his teammates the final result.