It can be a crazy world being a professional footballer but Benfica defender Eliseu took things a step further on Saturday night after his side thrashed Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0 to lift their fourth consecutive Portuguese league title.



The 33-year-old, encouraged by his team-mates, brought his scooter into the dressing-room before giving an expert demonstration in how to do the perfect donut in such a confined space. The celebrations went on well into the night as the Lisbon giants chalked up their 36th domestic title.

