Manchester United’s 19 year old Marcus Rashford opened the scoring account for the Red Devils’ tie against Celta Vigo in style with an excellent goal on the 67th minute. The away goal could provide crucial should Man U manage to hold on to the advantage going back to Old Trafford next week. This marks Rashford’s second Europa League goal, after his game winner against Anderlecht in the 120th minute two weeks ago. The Red Devils are poised to add silverware to Mourinho’s trophy cabinet, and the Europa League is a key focus.