Watch: Real Madrid star Isco humiliates Marco Verratti with stunning nutmeg
03 September at 10:45Spain’s 3-0 win against Italy was not only a humiliating defeat for the azzurri but will probably force Giampiero Ventura’s side to play the World Cup play-off to qualify for the group stage. Italy’s unconvincing 4-2-4 system and Isco’s amazing display cost Italy the win. The Spaniard did not only score two goals but also showed some amazing technical skills that lead to Italy’s humiliation. In the second half, for example, he manage to avoid the pressing of Italy midfield with a stunning nutmeg on Italy star Marco Verratti. Check out the video below and check out our player ratings of the game.
ISCO pic.twitter.com/Htoo7ezjSN— Loren Moreno (@Lorenribera) September 2, 2017
