Spain are facing Italy as Isco scored twice to put the Spanish national side up by two goals to nothing at half-time. It was a very disappointing half for the Italians as Spain hit them with two goals. Isco scored his first goal early on thanks to a perfectly placed free-kick. He then scored towards the end of the first half with another perfect shot from just outside the box. Gigi Buffon couldn't of done much on both goals... . The winner of this game will take a commanding lead in the standings as both clubs are currently tied atop the group standings.