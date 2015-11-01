Watch the goal right here on Calciomercato.com:

JUAN ITURBE HAS SCORED A GOAL pic.twitter.com/EeqYCIz49M — Flo-Calcio AS Roma (@CalcioASRoma) April 29, 2017

Juan Manuel Iturbe's time at Roma was deceiving. He arrived at Roma after they dished out close to 25 million euros for him but has not lived up to expectations. He is now on loan at Torino and he came up big for Mihajlovic's team as he scored a nice goal to tie up the game at one (against Sampdoria). It will be interesting to see what happens next for Iturbe as this summer should be an interesting one for him.