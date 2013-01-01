Watch the Dzeko goal here via (@AsRomaPress) :

Edin Dzeko is having an amazing season for AS Roma as he opened up the scoring early on at the San Siro in Milano against AC Milan. Salah was the one who started the action off as Dzeko then finished it with a sublime shot. Spalletti's club started the game off strong ,now let's see how Montella's Milan will respond. You can watch the live action on Calciomercato.com.