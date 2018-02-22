It hurts so much that #ASRoma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours.



Good luck in the #UCL final @MoSalah#ForzaRoma #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BOsVgoKLjI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018

Roma have sent a classy message to their former star Mohammed Salah who did not get on the scoresheet yesterday night but still managed to qualify for the Champions League final with his Liverpool side.The Reds were defeated 4-2 by the Serie A giants in an exciting Olimpico tie yesterday night but the result was not enough for the giallorossi to qualify for the Champions League final in Kyev where Real Madrid and Liverpool will be playing on the 26of May.​Shortly after the final whistle, roma sent this message to Mohammed Salah. A classy message that followed claims of angry Roma chiefs about the refereeing of Skomina.