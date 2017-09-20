Mais um dia me divertindo e fazendo o que amo! Esse gol me fez voltar no tempo de criança, onde aprendi muito com o futsal. Então esse gol eu dedico a família Espinoza, em especial ao meu primeiro treinador de futsal, que me ensiou muito, Cleon Espinoza, te levo sempre no meu coração, você e família. Um grande abraço do teu filho preto aqui kkkkkk @ronaldinhogst @kevin.deserpa @tsenden Un post condiviso da Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) in data: 20 Set 2017 alle ore 11:46 PDT

Ronaldo never really chances, does he? The Brazilian is now playing for Delhi Dragons in the Indian Futsal Premier League and has once again impressed his fans with a stunning class play. Ronaldinho, a former AC Milan and Barcelona star, nutmegged the opponents’ goalkeeper without even touching the ball. The former Brazil star continues the action scoring in an empty goal through a no-look shot. Ronaldinho has retired from professional football but he will never forget how to do these kind of brilliant tricks.