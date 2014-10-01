Watch: Ronaldo scores his third of the game as Real have a commanding lead
02 May at 22:27Cristiano Ronaldo did it again as he tripled Real's lead against Atletico Madrid. He has been deadly so far in this game as he allowed Zidane's club to take a 3-0 lead on Simeone's club. Let's now see if Atletico Madrid can get a late away goal but if not, it will be very hard for them to come back into this tie.
You can watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal of the game right here via (@SiriusXMFC):
A Classic @Cristiano Ronaldo Rocket#RealMadridAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/EMVCpaqBZI— SiriusXM FC (@SiriusXMFC) May 2, 2017
