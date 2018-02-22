Watch: Ronaldo hugs Buffon as Italy star announces retirement

Juventus star Gigi Buffon announced that he will retire from football at the end of the season. Talking to Juventus TV at the end of the Santiago Bernabeu clash, the Italian goalkeeper hit out once again at Michael Oliver for the penalty kick he awarded to Real Madrid seconds before the final whistle.



“The referee must have a trash bin in place of the heart, otherwise a human being can’t do what Oliver did tonight. You can’t take such a decision after what happened in the opening fixture. It’s sad but I will kip smiling.”



Right in the middle of the interview, Cristiano Ronaldo walked behind Buffon in the mixed zone of the Santiago Bernabeu and stopped to greet and hug the Italian goalkeeper.

“I am proud to be the captain of this Juventus side. I am sorry to retire. My biggest concern is to say goodbye to these lads, I hope I’ve taught them something.”



