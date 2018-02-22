Ronaldo copies Conte as they both scored their overhead goals on the same ground

Juventus played against Real Madrid last night as Zinedine Zidane's club came away with a huge 3-0 away win as they have a foot into the next round of the competition. Everyone has been talking about Real Madrid's second goal of the game as Cristiano Ronaldo scored an amazing overhead kick. Current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also scored an impressive overhead kick in a Juve-Brescia game in 1997 as you can compare both goals. Which one was better? View Conte's goal against Brescia bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.



